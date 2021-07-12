UK, European manufacturers want battery supply chain nearer home -survey

Article content

LONDON — British manufacturers and those in other parts of Europe want to move more of the supply chain for batteries used in electric cars and renewable energy away from China and closer to their plants, a survey showed on Tuesday.

China dominates the processing of the minerals used in electric batteries, as well as making the cells and related components, with Japan and South Korea in a distant second and third place.

But manufacturers in a survey of 200 European firms conducted by industrial prototyping company Protolabs https://www.protolabs.co.uk said they had grown more concerned about supply chain disruption over the past year and wanted to use suppliers closer to home.