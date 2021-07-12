U.S. starts review for national Medicare coverage policy for Biogen’s Aduhelm By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
(Reuters) – The U.S. government on Monday started a review process for national Medicare coverage of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:)’s Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, that was recently approved by the country’s health regulator.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expects to give a proposed decision within 6 months and a final decision within 9 months. (https://go.cms.gov/3hzMa6H)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.