U.S. government raises corn harvest view, cuts wheat, leaves soy unchanged

Article content CHICAGO — The U.S. government raised its forecast for the country’s corn harvest on Monday, topping the average of analysts’ estimates, despite concerns about dry weather in key growing areas during June that threatened to further tighten shrinking grain supplies. Soybean crop expectations were left unchanged, but the dry weather in the northern U.S. Midwest that analysts were closely monitoring already has slashed potential for the spring wheat harvest, the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) said.

Article content Strong demand from exporters and the animal feed sector have left supplies of corn, soybeans and wheat at their lowest in nearly a decade, sending prices to multi-year highs this spring, and bumper crops are needed to replenish stockpiles. The government’s latest outlook, released in its monthly World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports, did little to alleviate those concerns. Traders will be closely monitoring weather outlooks in the next few weeks as the crops pass through key development phases. “The government kind of punted in this report and is waiting to see what happens with the weather before they make any big changes,” said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa.