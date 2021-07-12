U.S. asks court to dismiss government appeal of TikTok ruling By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Monday asked a federal appeals court to dismiss the Justice Department’s legal challenge to court rulings that barred a Trump-era effort to ban new downloads of Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok.

Last month, President Joe Biden withdrew a series of executive orders issued by former President Donald Trump in August that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok and ordered a new review. The Commerce Department formally withdrew the orders that sought to bar the apps last month. The Justice Department said Monday that the government’s legal challenge was now moot.

