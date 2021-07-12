The Top 9 Projects’ Tokens Used the Most on Binance Smart Contracts By CoinQuora



The Top 9 Projects’ Tokens Used the Most on Binance Smart Contracts



WIN, ADA, and DOGE are among the top 9 projects’ tokens used the most on BSC

The list includes WIN, BTT, DOGE, IOTX, TRX, , ADA, SXP, and LOOM

WIN, ADA, XRP, and DOGE are among the top 9 projects’ tokens used the most on Binance Smart Contracts (BSC) last month.

According to the BSC Daily Twitter account, WIN, BTT, DOGE, TRX, XRP, ADA, and 3 other tokens are the top projects’ tokens used the most on Binance Smart Contracts.

BSC is a dual-chain structure that enables users to create and build their digital assets and decentralized apps on one blockchain. Also, the platform allows users to benefit from the growing trade to exchange from one blockchain to the other.

Since its launch in April 2019, BSC has enjoyed significant growth in activity and volumes. Moreover, BSC has now become the go-to option for various Decentralized Finance protocols. Also, many existing ones have joined cross-chain support.

