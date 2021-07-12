The Crypto Market Right Now By CoinQuora



Interview With Mati Greenspan: The Crypto Market Right Now



As part of our efforts to bring you the latest news and updates from the crypto world, CoinQuora is speaking to specialists in the field to give you deeper insights into the digital asset space.

This week we spoke to Mati Greenspan, formerly a senior market analyst at eToro, and founder of Quantum (NASDAQ:) Economics. He’s a well-renowned name in the crypto industry and trusted for his analyses of the financial sector.

Q. Let’s start with who you are. We know you’re big in the finance industry, you’ve also got big names in the financial industry like The Financial Times, The Wallstreet Journal taking comments from you. Could you tell us a bit about your background?

My name is Mati Greenspan. I’m a licensed portfolio manager in the European Union. I’m the author of the book, The Complete Guide to FinTech investing. I’m also the CEO and founder of Quantum Econom…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora