Thai baht, Malaysian stocks suffer as virus woes escalate

Thailand’s baht was stuck at a near
15-month low on Monday while Malaysian stocks missed out on a
broader rally in Asian equities as investors fretted over rising
coronavirus cases and deaths in the two countries.
The baht gave up 0.3% and held near its weakest
mark since April 2020 – a level it hit in the previous session –
after Thailand reported record COVID-19 cases over the weekend,
including infections in medical workers who had received two
doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine.
The currency is already the region’s worst performer so far
this year as the pandemic weighs on the tourism-reliant economy
and cases soar after a well-controlled first wave last year.
Malaysia’s stock market dipped 0.3% and yields on
its 10-year benchmark bonds rose 5 basis points
after two consecutive days of record virus cases.
With Indonesia and the Philippines also struggling to
contain the virus in recent months, a sustained economic
recovery remains a challenge for Southeast Asia.
“A key realization is that for most of EM Asia (ex-China) a
fuller and unfettered recovery from COVID will be delayed to
2022,” analysts at Mizuho bank said in a note, also pointing to
a lagging vaccine rollout.
“Even with doubled down vaccine procurement or scaled up
inoculation plans, a clear path does not emerge until 2022.”
But most regional share markets rallied following China’s
policy easing on Friday, while dealers awaited a slew of Chinese
data as well as inflation figures from the United States which
could direct the Federal Reserve’s view on early tapering this
week.
Equities in China jumped 1%, setting the stage for
Taiwan’s benchmark bourse and South Korea’s KOSPI
to follow suit, while Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average
surged over 2%.
The Philippine peso, which has been under pressure
from rising inflation and a burgeoning trade deficit, weakened
0.2%, even as the central bank committed to a market-determined
foreign exchange rate and an accommodative monetary policy to
support the economy.
Stocks in Manila added 0.6% though, helped by upbeat
regional sentiment and after coronavirus curbs in parts of the
Philippines were relaxed on Friday.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 5.5 basis points
at 3.249%.
** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Allo Bank
Indonesia up 25%, Primarindo Asia Infrastructure
up 18%, and Siloam International Hospitals
up 14.78%.
** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia include Mr DIY Group M
Bhd down 2.19%, Press Metal Aluminium down
1.84%, and Genting Malaysia down 1.07%.
Asia stock indexes and
currencies at 0331 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK
DAILY YTD % X S S YTD
% DAILY %
%
Japan -0.01 -6.27 <.n2>
China
India +0.00 -2.11 <.ns ei>
Indones +0.28 -3.07 <.jk ia se>
Malaysi +0.00 -4.03 <.kl a se>
Philipp -0.30 -4.23 <.ps ines i>
S.Korea
Singapo -0.06 -2.25 <.st re i>
Taiwan +0.26 +1.68 <.tw ii>
Thailan -0.12 -8.10 <.se d ti>
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa)
