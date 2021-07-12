Thai baht, Malaysian stocks suffer as virus woes escalate

Thailand’s baht was stuck at a near

15-month low on Monday while Malaysian stocks missed out on a

broader rally in Asian equities as investors fretted over rising

coronavirus cases and deaths in the two countries.

The baht gave up 0.3% and held near its weakest

mark since April 2020 – a level it hit in the previous session –

after Thailand reported record COVID-19 cases over the weekend,

including infections in medical workers who had received two

doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine.

The currency is already the region’s worst performer so far

this year as the pandemic weighs on the tourism-reliant economy

and cases soar after a well-controlled first wave last year.

Malaysia’s stock market dipped 0.3% and yields on

its 10-year benchmark bonds rose 5 basis points

after two consecutive days of record virus cases.

With Indonesia and the Philippines also struggling to

contain the virus in recent months, a sustained economic

recovery remains a challenge for Southeast Asia.

“A key realization is that for most of EM Asia (ex-China) a

fuller and unfettered recovery from COVID will be delayed to

2022,” analysts at Mizuho bank said in a note, also pointing to

a lagging vaccine rollout.

“Even with doubled down vaccine procurement or scaled up

inoculation plans, a clear path does not emerge until 2022.”

But most regional share markets rallied following China’s

policy easing on Friday, while dealers awaited a slew of Chinese

data as well as inflation figures from the United States which

could direct the Federal Reserve’s view on early tapering this

week.

Equities in China jumped 1%, setting the stage for

Taiwan’s benchmark bourse and South Korea’s KOSPI

to follow suit, while Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average

surged over 2%.

The Philippine peso, which has been under pressure

from rising inflation and a burgeoning trade deficit, weakened

0.2%, even as the central bank committed to a market-determined

foreign exchange rate and an accommodative monetary policy to

support the economy.

Stocks in Manila added 0.6% though, helped by upbeat

regional sentiment and after coronavirus curbs in parts of the

Philippines were relaxed on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 5.5 basis points

at 3.249%.

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Allo Bank

Indonesia up 25%, Primarindo Asia Infrastructure

up 18%, and Siloam International Hospitals

up 14.78%.

** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia include Mr DIY Group M

Bhd down 2.19%, Press Metal Aluminium down

1.84%, and Genting Malaysia down 1.07%.

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0331 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD % X S S YTD

% DAILY %

%

Japan -0.01 -6.27 <.n2>

China EC>

India +0.00 -2.11 <.ns ei>

Indones +0.28 -3.07 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi +0.00 -4.03 <.kl a se>

Philipp -0.30 -4.23 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapo -0.06 -2.25 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.26 +1.68 <.tw ii>

Thailan -0.12 -8.10 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da

Costa)

