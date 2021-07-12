Thai baht, Malaysian stocks suffer as virus woes escalate

including infections in medical workers who had received two

after Thailand reported record COVID-19 cases over the weekend,

mark since April 2020 – a level it hit in the previous session –

The baht gave up 0.3% and held near its weakest

coronavirus cases and deaths in the two countries.

broader rally in Asian equities as investors fretted over rising

15-month low on Monday while Malaysian stocks missed out on a

Thailand’s baht was stuck at a near

The currency is already the region’s worst performer so far

this year as the pandemic weighs on the tourism-reliant economy

and cases soar after a well-controlled first wave last year.

Malaysia’s stock market dipped 0.3% and yields on

its 10-year benchmark bonds rose 5 basis points

after two consecutive days of record virus cases.

With Indonesia and the Philippines also struggling to

contain the virus in recent months, a sustained economic

recovery remains a challenge for Southeast Asia.

“A key realization is that for most of EM Asia (ex-China) a

fuller and unfettered recovery from COVID will be delayed to

2022,” analysts at Mizuho bank said in a note, also pointing to

a lagging vaccine rollout.

“Even with doubled down vaccine procurement or scaled up