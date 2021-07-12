Tesla lifts Wall Street to close at record highs

Article content Wall Street’s main indexes closed at their highest levels ever on Monday, lifted by Tesla and bank stocks as investors eyed the start of the second-quarter earnings season and a batch of economic data. Financials, communication services and real estate were among the leaders of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes. Tesla rallied and was a major contributor to gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. CEO Elon Musk insisted in court on Monday he does not control Tesla, and he said he did not enjoy being the electric vehicle company’s chief executive as he took the stand to defend the company’s 2016 acquisition of SolarCity.

Article content The S&P 500 banks index climbed ahead of quarterly earnings reports this week from major banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs rallied and helped drive the Dow to record highs. Investors will closely watch quarterly reports for early clues on the how long the U.S. economic recovery may last, with June-quarter earnings per share for S&P 500 companies expected to rise 66%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The S&P 500 has rallied about 17% so far this year, with some investors questioning how long Wall Street’s rally may last and concerned about a potential downturn. “Earnings season is going to be warmly greeted as an opportunity for existing biases to be confirmed,” warned Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management in New York. “Even if forecasts are not as rosy as what the most bullish had hoped, it’s all going to get rationalized away.”