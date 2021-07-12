Tellurian terminates Total agreement on Louisiana Driftwood LNG plant

Article content U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Tellurian Inc said on Monday it terminated a stock and LNG purchase agreement with France’s TotalEnergies SE related to Tellurian’s proposed Driftwood LNG export plant in Louisiana. In the past, Tellurian wanted partners like TotalEnergies to invest in its Driftwood project, which will include a liquefaction plant, pipelines and natural gas production. The partners were to receive LNG from the project. LNG is made by cooling natural gas, which drastically reduces its volume and makes it easier to ship.

Article content But in May and June, Tellurian signed 10-year agreements to sell 3 million tonnes per annum of LNG with commodity traders Vitol and Gunvor Group. “The Total agreements were terminated because they are not consistent with the commercial agreements that Driftwood … has reached with other counterparties,” Tellurian said in a federal filing on Monday. Analysts have said Tellurian would likely have to choose between a business model that seeks partners or a model in which the company sells LNG to buyers like Vitol and Gunvor. Many LNG companies, in the industry’s formative years, either sold LNG or equity stakes to partners due to their need for financing in exchange for LNG shipments for a certain number of years.