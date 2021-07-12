Synthetix hits one-month high as SNX rallies 25% ahead of layer 2 exchange launch By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

Synthetix hits one-month high as SNX rallies 25% ahead of layer 2 exchange launch

Synthetix (SNX) prices reached a one-month high on Monday as traders looked for alternative upside bets against a mixed cryptocurrency market.

Bids for achieved an intraday high of $13.76 during the Asia-Pacific trading session, following an approximately 25% price rally that started Sunday. A flurry of technical and fundamental factors contributed to the sudden market demand for Synthetix tokens, including founder Kain Warwick’s update on the project’s much-awaited layer 2 solutions.

Synthetix posted a lagging rally after Warwick’s layer 2 exchange announcement. Source: TradingView
Rollups process more transactions than ‘s parent chain by compressing block sizes. Source: Messari
The Fibonacci level confluence coupled with 20-50 MA crossover. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (transitioning from saffron to green) vs. SNX price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro