Synthetix hits one-month high as SNX rallies 25% ahead of layer 2 exchange launch By Cointelegraph

Synthetix hits one-month high as SNX rallies 25% ahead of layer 2 exchange launch
Synthetix (SNX) prices reached a one-month high on Monday as traders looked for alternative upside bets against a mixed cryptocurrency market.
Bids for achieved an intraday high of $13.76 during the Asia-Pacific trading session, following an approximately 25% price rally that started Sunday. A flurry of technical and fundamental factors contributed to the sudden market demand for Synthetix tokens, including founder Kain Warwick’s update on the project’s much-awaited layer 2 solutions.
