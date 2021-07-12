Swatch Group reports improving sales during first half of 2021 -AWP By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Watches are displayed at a Swatch store, which is closed during a partial lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Zurich, Switzerland January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
ZURICH (Reuters) – Swatch Group (SIX:) reported sales of 3.39 billion Swiss francs ($3.70 billion) during the first six months of 2021, Swiss news agency AWP reported on Monday, up from 2.19 billion francs the company posted a year earlier.
The maker of Longines, Tissot and Omega watches said its net profit increased to 270 million francs, turning around a 308 million franc loss in 2020.
Swatch, which is soon to be relegated from the Swiss blue chip index, did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.
($1 = 0.9155 Swiss francs)
