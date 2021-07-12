South Korea’s Woori Bank To Offer Crypto Custody Services By CoinQuora



South Korea’s Woori Bank To Offer Crypto Custody Services



Woori Bank becomes the third major bank to enter the digital asset custody service.

Woori is one of the leading financial institutions in South Korea.

They will be joining hands with Coinplug to establish a joint venture named D-Custody.

Woori Financial Group becomes the third major banking institution to enter the digital asset custody service (DACS) market. On July 11, Woori joins the first two South Korean banks namely KB Financial Group and Shinhan Financial Group to enter the crypto custody services.

Woori Bank is joining hands with Coinplug, a Bitcoin-based fintech solution company to establish a DACS joint venture, named D-Custody.

D-Custody’s largest shareholder will be Coinplug, followed by Woori Bank. It should be noted, the joint venture will be incorporated in the coming weeks.

On another note, the existing legislati…

