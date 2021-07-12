Small Love Potion (SLP) price doubles as Axie Infinity user growth explodes By Cointelegraph

Small Love Potion (SLP) price doubles as Axie Infinity user growth explodes
Last week, Axie Infinity’s AXS token went on an impressive parabolic run and hit a new all-time high at $19.60.
Small Love Potion (SLP), a token in the Axie Infinity ecosystem that is minted through gameplay as a reward to users, also broke out with a triple-digit gain. SLP can then be used as a currency to breed Axies, which are nonfungible token-based creatures that populate the Axie Infinity world.
