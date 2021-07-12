Should You Buy the Dip in NIO? By StockNews



© Reuters. Should You Buy the Dip in NIO?



Shares of Chinese EV maker NIO (NIO) are down 6.6% year-to-date in-part because Beijing’s recent crackdown on U.S.-listed Chinese companies has reduced investors’ appetite for popular Chinese stocks. In addition to this, as the company continues to feel the bite of the global semiconductor chip shortage, the question is, is its stock a risky bet now? Read on to learn more.China-based EV maker NIO Inc. (NIO) develops five-, six-, and seven-seater electric SUVs, and smart electric sedans. Its shares have risen 212.5% over the past year on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s recent deployment of Power Swap stations 2.0 and the commencement of construction of its new plant in Xinqiao Industrial Park in Hefei.

However, NIO’s stock price has fallen 6.6% year-to-date amid a broader sell-off of Chinese companies trading in the U.S. stock markets, precipitated by the Chinese government’s crackdown on ride-hailing app provider Didi Global Inc. (DIDI). NIO’s stock closed yesterday’s trading session at $45.53, 32% below its 52-week high of $66.99.

Also, its shares are down 22.7% over the past six months. Although the overall demand for its products remains strong, it continues to have a difficult time weathering supply constraints because of the global semiconductor chip shortage. With a possible slowdown in production in the offing, investors are nervous that it could be difficult for NIO to meet its 21,000 – 22,000 vehicle delivery outlook for the second quarter of 2021.

