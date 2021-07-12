Shelving digital levy is sign of progress on global tax

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) attends a television debate in Berlin, Germany, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang/Pool/File Photo
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz welcomed the European Commission’s decision to shelve proposals for a digital levy, saying this was an indication of progress being made towards a global minimum corporate tax rate.
“The most important step is that we have a global agreement on minimum tax and that we also have an agreement on how we better tax big, highly-profitable companies including the global digital giants,” he said before a summit of EU finance ministers and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Brussels.
“That the EU is deciding not to go ahead with an old proposal to the public is a sign that we are now really making progress to get a global agreement,” he added.
