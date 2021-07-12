Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.10% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.10%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.10%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ataa Educational Co (SE:), which rose 5.65% or 3.10 points to trade at 58.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) added 4.38% or 2.60 points to end at 62.00 and Bupa Arabia for Coop. Insurance (SE:) was up 4.15% or 5.40 points to 135.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:), which fell 4.00% or 6.80 points to trade at 163.20 at the close. Banque Saudi Fransi (SE:) declined 3.33% or 1.25 points to end at 36.25 and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication (SE:) was down 3.29% or 1.100 points to 32.350.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 119 to 71 and 12 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ataa Educational Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 5.65% or 3.10 to 58.00. Shares in Bupa Arabia for Coop. Insurance (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.15% or 5.40 to 135.40.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 1.38% or 1.03 to $73.53 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 1.19% or 0.90 to hit $74.65 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.76% or 13.80 to trade at $1796.80 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.00% to 4.4511, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7508.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 92.215.