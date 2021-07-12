Rothermere family may take Daily Mail private if insurance risk unit, Cazoo sold

Article content

Daily Mail and General Trust Plc (DMGT) said on Monday the Rothermere family, its largest shareholder, might take the British newspaper private in a 810 million pounds ($1.13 billion) deal, if the sales of its insurance risk unit and Cazoo business go through. The London-listed publication, in which the Rothermere family has a roughly 28% stake, said discussions to sell the insurance risk business, RMS, were ongoing, and if a deal was agreed, it could be completed in the third quarter of this year.

In March, online car seller Cazoo Holdings, in which DMGT has a stake of around 20%, agreed to go public in New York through a merger with a blank-check acquisition company, which is expected to provide DMGT with cash and shares worth more than $1 billion.

($1 = 0.7194 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)