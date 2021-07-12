Ratio cut gives China room to deal with Fed policy shifts

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s cut to bank reserve requirements could help authorities to deal with shifts in U.S. monetary policy and may relieve future downward pressure on the yuan, a former Chinese central bank official said in a commentary on Tuesday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks by 50 basis points (bps), effective from July 15, in a move that will release around 1 trillion yuan ($154.44 billion) in long-term liquidity.

The cut “can reserve policy space for future shifts in the Fed’s monetary policy,” Sheng Songcheng, former head of the statistics department at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said in a commentary on the Sina (NASDAQ:) Finance portal.

“The withdrawal of the Fed’s stimulus policies will narrow China-U.S. spreads, reversing the flow of funds and causing hot money to flow out of China,” Sheng said.

“The RRR cut may push (Chinese) rates lower to a certain extent, slowing down the inflow of hot money, leaving room for future shifts in China’s monetary policy and reducing future depreciation pressure on the yuan,” he said.

Sheng said China’s economic recovery remained insufficient and imbalanced, noting pressure on small and medium-sized banks alongside local government debt risks.

“Injecting liquidity into markets is beneficial for preventing financial risks,” Sheng said.

($1 = 6.4751 )

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR