Put a Coin in the Slot and Give Coinbase Global a Shot By StockNews

Coinbase (COIN) stock slid after its much-hyped direct listing, but there may be a dip-buying opportunity here as a lofty price target has been set.Back in 2012, Coinbase Global COIN> launched a user-friendly platform for people to send and receive BTC-USD>. By 2021, Coinbase was famous and not long ago, COIN stock was introduced to the public.

There was a lot of hype surrounding this event. Yet, the share price has declined and some investors are undoubtedly feeling disappointed.

On the other hand, the story of COIN stock is still being written, and we’re still in the early innings of the game. Is it possible, then, that the stock is just a late bloomer in the making?

