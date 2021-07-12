Prince William’s Racism Response Contrast To Meghan Markle Treatment

Bradly Lamb
The Prince’s comments were in regards to the racist abuse of England soccer players.

The royal family has hit a little bit of a rough patch in the last few years.

On Sunday, Prince William spoke out about the racial abuse of England soccer players after the team lost in the Euro 2020 final.


“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match,” he shared on Twitter. “It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”


While his comments are much appreciated, many Meghan Markle fans are wondering where this support was when his own sister-in-law was facing racist attacks.


One person said he should have been as vocal and “sickened” by the abuse Meghan faced.

Prince William if you had led by being sickened, vocally &amp; visibly against racist abuse at your sister-in-law #MeghanMarkle, for yrs, your words would have legitimate credibility right now. Your silence/complicity fuelled what you condemn today

👇🏾Smacks of performative allyship https://t.co/zqyzPpS2o5


Another claimed that he gaslit Meghan and her experience in the royal family.

I know Prince William is not opening his dirty mouth trying to condemn the racism faced by the black English football players while at the same time gaslighting Meghan Markle’s experience in that dusty family after her sons skin colour was questioned &amp; he was compared to a chimp


A different user commented he’s sickened about racism just “not against Meghan Markle or Archie.”

Prince William is just “sickened” by racism…just disgusted…

…just not against Meghan Markle or Archie. 🤷🏽‍♀️🥴


This person had the perfect use of Viola Davis‘ classic SMH GIF to explain the prince’s actions.

Whilst I appreciate Prince William speaking out about racist comments towards football players, where was this support when Meghan Markle was being bullied, even contemplating ending her life due to the comments? #Euro2020Final


Finally, another person told Meghan, “too bad you are not an England football player.”

Hey Meghan, too bad you are not a England Football Playing in the Euro finals. #MeghanMarkle #PrinceWilliam #Hypocrite https://t.co/D1OSPilchq


In an interview with Oprah earlier this year, Meghan spoke about the racist abuse she’s faced since entering the royal family.


Although no names were directly mentioned — she’s too classy for that — she did lay out the sad details of her experiences.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” she told Oprah.

Hopefully some of these criticisms will make their way past the palace gates and get to Prince William, so he can start taking accountability for the issues in his own backyard.

