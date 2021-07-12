Power Ledger Announces Migration From Ethereum To Solana By CoinQuora

Power Ledger Announces Migration From Ethereum To Solana
- Power Ledger is migrating its blockchain from to Solana.
- As per the announcement, staking will be available to all POWR token holders.
- The Australian firm shares that it’s faster than before and supports higher transactions.
Today, Power Ledger announced the migration of its Powerledger Energy Blockchain from Ethereum to Solana. The platform is an Australian energy trading company. About the move, the firm shares that SOL is much faster than ETH and can support higher transaction throughput.
Of note, Solana’s design is not as energy-intensive as current Proof-of-Work (POW) blockchains as it uses many consensus mechanisms, namely Proof-of-History (POH) and Proof-of-Stake (POS).
John Bulich, Co-founder and Technical Director …
