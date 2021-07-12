Philippine shares drop as Fitch outlook cut unnerves investors

Philippine stocks slipped more than 1%

on Tuesday after credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded its

outlook on the country, stoking fears that other agencies would

also lower their view of the economy which has been battered by

the coronavirus pandemic.

Fitch on Monday lowered its outlook to ‘negative’ from

‘stable’, citing weakening fiscal finances and increased credit

profile risks, though it affirmed Philippines’ investment grade

score.

Equities in Manila gave up all of Monday’s gains even

as officials quickly downplayed the revision and insisted the

drag from the pandemic, which led to a record 9.6% economic

contraction in 2020, was transitory.

“Market reaction was expected as investors now fret possible

action from either Moody’s or S&P in the near term,” said

Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch bank ING.

Mapa said Philippines’ elevated debt-to-GDP and

deficit-to-GDP levels would likely deteriorate in the coming

months and he did not expect a substantial pickup in growth

momentum as the nation grapples with pandemic-led curbs.

Elsewhere in the region, Indonesia’s stocks were

modestly lower, a day after the central bank cut its forecast

for 2021 economic growth and as the largest Southeast Asian

economy saw another record daily rise in COVID-19 cases.

Moves in other emerging Asian markets were mild as investors

awaited inflation data from the United States later on Tuesday

and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony this week

for cues on early tapering.

South Korea’s won rose 0.2% and the KOSPI index

added 0.8% to lead gains in the region, while stocks in

Taiwan and Singapore gained 0.6% each.

A higher-than-expected core inflation reading from the

United States “may stoke inflation concerns and lead the U.S.

dollar higher, weighing on equity markets,” said Margaret Yang,

a strategist at news and research website DailyFX.com.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 1.9

basis points at 1.477%.

** In the Philippines, top losers are Ayala Land

down 2.6%, Universal Robina Corp down 2.5%, and LT

Group down 2.3%.

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include Sarana

Meditama Metropolitan down 11.6%, Adi Sarana Armada

down 7.3%, and Jembo Cable Company down 7%.

** Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

** Asian stock markets: https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0326 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %

% %

Japan -0.03 -6.47 0.78 4.91

China +0.17 +0.98 0.11 2.27

India +0.00 -2.02 0.00 12.24

Indonesia +0.00 -3.11 -0.04 1.62

Malaysia +0.10 -3.94 0.35 -6.70

Philippines +0.08 -4.32 -1.26 -4.38

S.Korea +0.24 -5.07 0.70 13.77

Singapore +0.16 -2.11 0.76 11.51

Taiwan +0.11 +1.79 0.83 21.93

Thailand +0.12 -8.15 1.01 8.02

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi

editing by Richard Pullin)

