Oil Holds Drop With Covid-19 Resurgence Clouding Demand Outlook By Bloomberg

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

© Reuters. Oil Holds Drop With Covid-19 Resurgence Clouding Demand Outlook

(Bloomberg) — Oil was steady in early Asian trading as investors assessed the impact on fuel demand of the latest resurgence in Covid-19 across the world.

Futures in New York traded near $74 a barrel after falling 0.6% on Monday, the first drop in three sessions. The delta variant of the virus is spreading rapidly from Asia to the U.S., leading to a spike in infections and renewed lockdowns in some regions. The flare-up adds to market uncertainty after OPEC+ ended supply talks last week without an agreement for August.

Oil has rallied more than 50% this year as the vaccine rollout in key economies such as the U.S. accelerated the rebound from the pandemic, although the spread of delta is a reminder the recovery will be bumpy. The International Energy Agency will give an updated snapshot of the market later on Tuesday.

The window for OPEC+ to boost output in August is closing quickly. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — whose dispute derailed a deal — have started to lock in volumes to customers next month, leaving little scope for change even if there is a breakthrough.

The prompt timespread for was 74 cents a barrel in backwardation — a bullish structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones — on Monday. That compares with 99 cents a week earlier.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR