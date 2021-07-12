Oil billionaire brothers take roughly 10% equity stake in U.S. Well Services

Article content

Oil billionaires Dan and Farris Wilks have taken around a 10% stake in hydraulic fracking firm U.S. Well Services, according to a regulatory filing, bringing their total investment to $47.5 million in the past month.

The Wilks family office purchased $25 million of notes convertible into common shares in late June, worth some 25.7 million shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Around that same time, the Wilks brothers’ pressure pumping firm, ProFrac, separately invested around $22.5 million in U.S. Well Services as part of a licensing agreement that allows them to build and operate electric frac fleets.