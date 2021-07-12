Nifty’s Inc. launches social NFT platform with Warner Bros. partnership By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The debut of Nifty’s social NFT platform came with much fanfare on Monday after the company announced a major partnership with Warner Bros. and $10 million in seed investments from some of blockchain’s biggest venture firms.

Through its Warner Bros. partnership, Nifty’s will launch a collection of limited-edition NFTs featuring characters from the upcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, the company announced Monday. The movie will be released in theaters and for streaming on Friday, July 16.