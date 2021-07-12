NEFTiPEDiA Announces Its Initial Coin Offering For Governance Token NFT By CoinQuora



After announcing the development of its community-driven NFT marketplace last month, NEFTiPEDiA announced its initial coin offering (ICO) for its governance Token (NFT). The token will incentivize the community to run the entire ecosystem.

NEFTiPEDiA describes itself as the world’s first decentralized and community-driven NFT marketplace built for an all-inclusive environment of people. This includes artists, creators, crypto traders, art collectors, art buyers, sellers, and art fans.

The next generation of decentralized NFTs marketplace said it is building the platform’s native token (NFT). According to NEFTiPEDiA, its native token (NFT) is available for public sale now.

As a result, CEO and Co-founder Natalia Saputra gave the details of their ICOs

