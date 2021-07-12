Myanmar’s Suu Kyi faces new charges in Mandalay court: lawyer By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi attends the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi is facing four additional charges, filed in a court in Mandalay, the country’s second biggest city, a member of her legal team said on Monday.

Suu Kyi’s team had little information about the additional charges but said they involved allegations of corruption, Min Min Soe told Reuters.

Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a Feb. 1 coup, is on trial in the capital Naypyitaw and has been charged also in a Yangon court, accused of breaches of the Official Secrets Act.

