Millie Bobby Brown’s Latest Pics Fuel Boyfriend Rumors

Millie Bobby Brown has been living her best life this summer — and she’s had some company while doing so from a new friend.
She’s been spending quite a bit of time with Jake Bongiovi, the 19-year-old son of classic rocker Jon Bon Jovi, and some fans are convinced it’s not just platonic.
Neither Millie nor Jake has made anything official, at least not publicly, although they do seem to be dropping hints for fans to interpret as they will on social media.
Several weeks later, Millie may or may not have addressed the mounting dating rumors with an IG carousel of her own, which included a second selfie with Jake. She captioned the photo series “strawberry sundays” in reference to the pattern on her sweater.
This past Saturday Millie posted their most cuddly selfie yet on her Instagram Story. “HAPPY WEEKEND,” she wrote in the caption.
Jake shared a slightly more obscure snapshot to his Instagram Story around the same time. It showed two pairs of shoes — one of which presumably belonged to Millie — standing on a floor painted to look like some kind of optical illusion.
Maybe they are just BFFs; maybe they’re more! Either way, Millie looks so happy and I love to see it! What do you think? Let me know in the comments below.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!