Miguel Bernardeau On Elite Season 4 Character Arc

But Miguel was supportive of the break-up: “I really loved the fact that my character wasn’t just the kind of guy that gets better and stays there,” he said. “That’s not real. If you want to strive to be better, we all work very hard for that…I don’t think Guzmán is successful in this season in getting better as a person.”



Netflix

This season sees Guzmán searching for love in Ari (played by Carla Díaz), a newcomer who is, honestly, a headache-and-a-half. In his quest, he frequently ends up clashing with Samuel (played by Itzan Escamilla) in a not-so-cool (read: classist) way.