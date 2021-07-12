Miguel Bernardeau On Elite Season 4 Character Arc

If I need to get a cease and desist letter from Miguel for you lot, I absolutely will.
In a recent interview with BuzzFeed, Elite‘s Miguel Bernardeau — who plays Guzmán, a privileged student who is working to better himself (most of the time unsuccessfully) —reflected on Season 4’s hotly contested storylines and his character’s growth.
“I think it’s very interesting to see Guzmán as a character this season — after all he grew in the first three seasons: finding the love of his life in Nadia [Mina El Hammani] and that serving him as this light to follow, and [becoming] a better person and [leaving] all this negativity that his life was before behind,” Miguel said.
And, as it turns out, Miguel is very aware of how disappointed some fans are following Guznadia-gate.
As you’ll remember, Nadia graduated Las Encinas last season to pursue her undergraduate studies at Columbia University in New York, leaving her and Guzmán to navigate a crumbling long-distance relationship.
But Miguel was supportive of the break-up: “I really loved the fact that my character wasn’t just the kind of guy that gets better and stays there,” he said. “That’s not real. If you want to strive to be better, we all work very hard for that…I don’t think Guzmán is successful in this season in getting better as a person.”
“We were very scared that we were going to upset the public, the audience, and make them feel like we failed them,” he continued. “But it was beautiful. And I think, in the end, he does grow and realize that he has to leave and look for Nadia again and look for himself.”
And it’s a good thing Miguel is proud of his arc this season, especially since it may or may not be his last one. “I think they’re leaving indefinitely,” Miguel said of his characters Guzmán and Ander (played by Arón Piper), who leave Las Encinas at the end of the season.
He was a pain in the ass most of the time, but I’ll definitely be missing Guzmán.
You can read more about Miguel, his character, and the worst paella he’s ever made in our full interview.
