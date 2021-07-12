Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Is Dating Eddie Murphy’s Son

The relationship goals I never knew I wanted.
It’s not every day that the child of a celebrity actually does something to make me smile. This time it was two celebrity children! What are the odds?!
Comedy legends Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy have more in common then just their hilarious jokes, and their starring roles in the movies Boomerang and Life together.
The comedians’ children are dating each other! On Sunday, Martin’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence took to Instagram to post about her boyfriend who just so happens to be Eddie’s son Eric Murphy.
“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” she captioned a photo of the pair. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”
Eric recently shouted out his girlfriend on his page as well. He captioned a black & white photo of the couple, “Head over heels in love with you.”
It’s unclear how long the couple has been dating, but long enough for me to have a full-blown obsession. I already love their love.
