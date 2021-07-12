London copper eases on doubt over Chinese rebound

Article content

London copper fell on Monday after Chinese steps to strengthen its economic rebound raised doubts about the recovery in the world’s top metals consumer and second biggest economy.

China will cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 1 trillion yuan in long-term liquidity to underpin its post-COVID economic recovery as it starts to lose momentum.

The news boosted industrial metals prices on Friday, but the rally faded on Monday in London.

“Many have put faith in a V-shaped recovery by the Chinese economy and this news rather dents that optimism. In some ways this is not actually bullish news as it seems to have been viewed by many,” said Malcolm Freeman, a director at UK brokerage Kingdom Futures.