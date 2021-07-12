Kit Harington Reacts To Game Of Thrones Slot Machine

Bradly Lamb
You know nothing, Jon Snow.

During a recent trip to Sin City, Kit came across the GOT branded slot machine while walking through a casino.


George Rose / Getty Images

Kit’s pal Rob McElhenney was on hand to capture his hilarious reaction — which may have made him realize something about his HBO contract.

The video pans to Kit’s straight-faced reaction, which has now been viewed over 2 million times on the app.

In response, Rob offered his own displeased straight-faced reaction.

While it’s not clear if Kit actually missed out monetarily on his contract, it definitely could be the case — Jon Snow knows nothing, after all!

TV and Movies

