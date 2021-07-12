kdc/one Files Registration Statement and Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering

LONGUEUIL, Québec — Knowlton Development Corporation, Inc. (“ kdc/one ” or the “ Company ”), a global provider of value-added solutions to brands in the beauty, personal care and home care categories, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC ”) and a preliminary long form base PREP prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (“ Canadian Regulators ”) for a proposed initial public offering (“ IPO ”) of its common shares concurrently in the United States and in Canada. The number of common shares to be sold and the price range for the IPO have not yet been determined. In connection with the IPO, kdc/one has applied to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (“ NYSE ”) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“ TSX ”), under the symbol “KDC.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, and BMO Capital Markets are acting as lead book-running managers for the IPO. BofA Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets are acting as book-running managers.

A registration statement relating to the proposed IPO has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to the IPO and the common shares has been filed with the Canadian Regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus remains subject to completion or amendment. The common shares may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective and a receipt for the final long form base PREP prospectus has been issued by the Canadian Regulators.

The IPO will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 1-212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or by emailing eq_fi@jpmchase.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, telephone: 1-888-827-7275 or by emailing ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10036, telephone: 1-800-414-3627 or by emailing bmoprospectus@bmo.com. Copies of the registration statement and preliminary prospectus may also be obtained, when available, on kdc/one’s profile at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com.

The IPO is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the IPO may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the IPO. Listing on the NYSE and TSX is subject to the approval of the NYSE and TSX in accordance with their respective original listing requirements. The NYSE and TSX have not conditionally approved the listing applications and there is no assurance that the NYSE and TSX will approve the listing applications.