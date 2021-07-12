JPMorgan Lists Bitcoin’s Limitations as a Legal Tender By CoinQuora

  JPMorgan (NYSE:) gives reasons behind Bitcoin's limitations as a legal tender.
  One factor is that 90% of Bitcoin's supply is in illiquid hands
  Another is Bitcoin's volatile nature.

JPMorgan, the Global Investment bank, believes that making (BTC) a legal tender in El Salvador is not the best move. It went on to list out the reasons behind BTC’s ‘limitations’ in terms of being a legal tender.

In detail, the entity says that problems are likely to occur as most of the BTC supply is in the hands of illiquid hodlers. That is, a whopping 90% of BTC that hasn’t been moved for over a year.

Moreover, the daily payment activity in the country is just around 4% when talking about the recent on-chain transaction volume. More so, only 1% of the total value in tokens has been moving between wallets in about a year.

This points to one of the possible limitations of BTC as a legal medium of exchange. Specifically, El Salvador made Bitcoin a legal tender on June 8, 2021…

