John Kerry, on Moscow trip, sets out U.S. climate ideas to Russia

Article content MOSCOW — U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday he wanted to set out some proposals to urgently try to get the two big greenhouse gas emitters working together to battle global warming. In Moscow for talks with Lavrov, President Putin’s climate envoy, and government figures, Kerry told the Russian foreign minister that Washington wanted to work with Moscow ahead of the U.N. climate change conference in Glasgow later this year, something Lavrov said Russia wanted too.

Article content Kerry did not publicly say what the U.S. proposals were. “Obviously, we have some differences in the relationship between our countries but we were very pleased that President Putin took part in the summit,” Kerry told Lavrov, referring to a virtual climate summit organized by U.S. President Joe Biden in April. “We are pleased that Russia wants now to take steps, additional steps, because your country is impacted (by climate change), obviously. And we believe that there is space for us to cooperate on this,” he said, adding that climate change in the Arctic was one of many warning signs of the need to act. Lavrov said he viewed Kerry’s visit as a positive signal for bilateral relations and that Russia was hoping for close cooperation on climate issues ahead of the Glasgow meeting.