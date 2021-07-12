Jodie Turner-Smith Robbed In Jewelry Theft In Cannes

Tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry was reportedly stolen.
Over the weekend, tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry was reportedly stolen from Jodie’s hotel room.
Jodie initially drew concern from fans after tweeting that she never thought she would be spending “2.5 hours” speaking with authorities during her stay in France.
Reports state that when the robbery occurred Jodie was eating breakfast at her hotel, where she had been staying with her one-year-old daughter whom she shares with husband Joshua Jackson.
Local publication Nice-Matin reported that the theft occurred sometime between noon and 2 p.m. and there were no signs of forced entry to the hotel room’s door.
Although it’s unknown exactly what was taken from her room, there was allegedly one priceless item missing — her mother’s wedding ring.
Jodie has not yet opened up about the details of the experience but her representative confirmed to Variety that the actor was indeed at the police station to report a robbery.
Following the incident, Jodie is said to have moved to a different hotel and been given increased security as she attended other events throughout the weekend.
The one person missing from her security detail? The Rock, who Jodie says she wishes could have been there when things went down.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!