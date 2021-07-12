Japanese shares rebound on growth confidence, Yaskawa’s outlook

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares rebounded on Monday, led by cyclical stocks on renewed hopes of a swift global economic recovery, while industry bellwether Yaskawa Electric jumped after raising its annual profit forecast.

The Nikkei share average climbed 2.25% to close at 28,569.02, while the broader Topix advanced 2.14% 1,953.33.

Both the indexes gained the most in three weeks, bouncing back after three straight sessions of falls to a near eight-week low on Friday.

Japanese equities tracked Wall Street’s strong finish on Friday. The three major U.S. stock indexes rallied to record closing highs at the end of last week, led by financials and other economically focused sectors.