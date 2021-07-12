Japanese shares bounce back as earnings season picks up

Both indexes tumbled last week and many investors attributed the slump to concerns about Delta variant as well as big selling from Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) related to their dividend payment.

Nikkei share average rose 0.78% to 28,792.06 while the broader Topix gained 0.77% to 1,968.45, briefly touching its highest level since June 17.

TOKYO — Japanese stocks gained on Tuesday with the broad Topix index hitting a near one-month high, after markets recovered from last week’s sell-off awaiting a slew of corporate earnings for a fresh readout on the country’s economic health.

Article content

Most companies are expected to announce their quarterly numbers in the coming weeks, making earnings the main focus of the market.

A broad range of stocks gained, with all but three of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes trading in the black.

Cyclical, value-oriented shares led the gains, including shippers, securities brokerages, and insurers.

Value-oriented shares outperformed with gains of 1%, compared with a 0.5% rise in growth shares.

“I am a bit cautious about the outlook, though. Growth shares are expensive and it will take some time before their earnings will catch up with expectations. On the other hand, value shares have risen over the past seven months or so and looking at the past their rally has not lasted longer than that,” Takenori Yamamoto, portfolio manager at Norinchukin Zenkyoren Asset Management said.

Tama Home gained 12.8% after the home builder posted upbeat earnings due to stronger post-pandemic demand.

Kakuyasu dropped 3.4% after the alcohol retailer withdrew its earnings outlook for the current year through March 2022, citing uncertainties due to the government’s renewed bans on alcohol being served in restaurants. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)