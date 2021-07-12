Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.25% By Investing.com



Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.25%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 2.25%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fanuc Corp. (T:), which rose 6.60% or 1705.0 points to trade at 27535.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Yaskawa Electric Corp. (T:) added 6.47% or 350.0 points to end at 5760.0 and Showa Denko K.K. (T:) was up 5.66% or 175.0 points to 3265.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which fell 2.74% or 100.0 points to trade at 3550.0 at the close. Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 1.54% or 165.0 points to end at 10530.0 and Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) was down 1.31% or 70.0 points to 5270.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 3020 to 577 and 161 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.75.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.62% or 0.46 to $74.10 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.66% or 0.50 to hit $75.05 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.43% or 7.75 to trade at $1802.85 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.03% to 110.17, while EUR/JPY rose 0.08% to 130.80.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 92.168.