James Gunn Says Superhero Movies Are Boring

“I loved them at the beginning but a lot of them are boring.”
James, who directed the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, recently explained why the genre just isn’t appealing to him as much as it used to.
“They’re mostly boring to me right now! I loved them at the beginning and there are still people trying to do different things [with them], so it’s not a 100% rule, but a lot of them are boring,” James told SFX Magazine.
He added, “I think it’s about bringing in other elements from different genres.”
That’s exactly what James did for his upcoming flick, The Suicide Squad, where he says he incorporated elements of war films.
“I loved the idea of making a supervillain war caper film. Films like The Dirty Dozen and Where Eagles Dare, those are of different elements from the backdrop of war and the caper heist element, to the sneaking around, the high stakes, the adventure,” James explained.
He continued, “It gave me a great excuse to be able to create a film a genre I’ve loved since I was a little kid, and do it in a big way and not have to hold back.”
James previously described the film, which he both wrote and directed, as “different from any superhero movie ever made.”
The Suicide Squad hits theaters as well as HBO Max on August 6.
