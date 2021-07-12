Israel’s cenbank chief sees possible inflation target tweaks

Article content JERUSALEM — Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said on Monday that, with structural economic changes such as technological advancements and online shopping pushing prices down, the central bank was studying changes to Israel’s inflation targeting regime. “There is a need, after almost 30 years of the inflation target regime, and 20 years since it was set at the current range, to re-examine various aspects of the inflation target regime,” Yaron told a conference, adding other central banks were doing the same.

Article content “This process could lead us to the conclusion that the current regime is correct, or that only slight changes to it are necessary.” Israel’s official annual inflation rate target range stands at 1-3%. The annual rate rose to 1.5% in May from 0.8% in April. Yaron noted that target was set in early 2000 when the memory of hyper inflation from the 1980s was still fresh and monetary committee members have debated whether policymakers should still strive to meet the target. “At the time, an inflation targeting regime had served Israel well, Yaron said. But “no one could have imagined that we would find ourselves with inflation of less than 1% for a number of years,” he said. “For a large part of the time, when inflation was below the target, the economy showed the strongest growth and lowest unemployment in decades, and the case for an accommodative monetary policy became less clear, particularly in view of the financial risks … it could create.”