India stocks mixed at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.02% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.02%, while the index fell 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were UltraTech Cement Ltd (NS:), which rose 2.81% or 194.20 points to trade at 7093.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) added 2.34% or 35.05 points to end at 1535.20 and Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:) was up 1.89% or 519.30 points to 28022.05 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.43% or 10.45 points to trade at 718.05 at the close. Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.29% or 5.90 points to end at 451.00 and Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.24% or 6.65 points to 529.60.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.84% to 7093.50, ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.20% to settle at 646.30 and State Bank Of India (BO:) which gained 0.92% to close at 427.50.

The worst performers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.18% to 529.65 in late trade, Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.00% to settle at 1226.85 and HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.97% to 1487.30 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1047 to 694 and 36 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1975 rose and 1195 declined, while 151 ended unchanged.

Shares in UltraTech Cement Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.81% or 194.20 to 7093.75. Shares in Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.34% or 35.05 to 1535.20. Shares in UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 2.84% or 196.00 to 7093.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 0.39% to 12.9925.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.51% or 9.20 to $1801.40 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 1.54% or 1.15 to hit $73.41 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.47% or 1.11 to trade at $74.44 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.23% to 74.655, while EUR/INR rose 0.08% to 88.4735.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.23% at 92.328.

