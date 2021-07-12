Independent Research Firm Calls Mindbreeze “The Force Majeure of Enterprise Search”

“From major global enterprises to mid-sized companies – cognitive search and information insight are among today’s core strategic issues. Companies have to be able to analyze, understand, and visualize widely scattered information efficiently so they can use it to draw the right conclusions and stay competitive as a business,” explains Daniel Fallmann, CEO and founder of Mindbreeze.

CHICAGO — Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the domain of information insight, was positioned as a Strong Performer in “The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q3 2021.” The independent research and advisory firm used 26 distinct criteria to evaluate 13 different top providers in the field of cognitive search.

Mindbreeze makes integration into the existing enterprise infrastructure simple and straightforward. Customers can choose from both appliances and SaaS for cloud deployments, both of which offer the same exceptional ease of use and functionality.

By incorporating the most advanced technologies, including machine learning, natural language processing, and other artificial intelligence methods, Mindbreeze InSpire can leverage existing corporate knowledge, extracting relevant information and highlighting correlations between the individual facts to present a complete big-picture overview.

More than 2,000 of the world’s largest companies – including high-profile organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Lufthansa, and Daimler – are already leveraging Mindbreeze InSpire to manage their information more efficiently and more intelligently, and creating a sustainable competitive advantage as a result.

Download “The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q3 2021” now.

The Forrester Wave evaluation classifies vendors into the categories “Leaders”, “Strong Performers”, “Contenders”, and “Challengers.” The evaluation assesses the top providers on the market and is not representative of the entire vendor landscape.

“The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search, Q3 2021” was authored by Mike Gualtieri, Srividya Sridharan, and Robert Perdoni and published on July 12, 2021.

Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management.

