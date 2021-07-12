How and Where to Stake Your Crypto? By CoinQuora



Crypto Staking: How and Where to Stake Your Crypto?



Staking attracts most of the token holders due to its rewards.

Student Coin (STC) lets you purchase its coin and stake it for up to 13% APY.

You can purchase STC even if you don’t have any crypto, just by using a credit card.

With all the recent developments in the crypto space, here is the one-million-dollar question: What is staking?

Simply put, ‘staking’ attracts most of the token holders due to its rewards. It means locking one’s assets to participate in transaction validation processes. In most cases, you can stake your coins directly from a crypto wallet.

Otherwise, a lot of crypto exchanges offer various staking services to users. Although not all staking platform offers its users a stable gain but more about impermanent loss. Some of the famous staking options (i.e., Uniswap, Sushiswap, and PancakeSwap) offer ETH/USDT or ETH/WBTC.

However, with these famous options, staking all depends on the price of ETH. Meaning, if the ETH price goes up they will be …

Continue reading on CoinQuora