Hodler’s Digest, July 4–10 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
14

Binance news, Circle plans to go public, and bullish crypto comments: Hodler’s Digest, July 4–10

US financial regulator FinCEN hires its first-ever chief digital currency adviser

The United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, filled a new role that of chief digital currency adviser, unveiled on July 6, recruiting Michele Korver for the job. Korver has an array of experience in crypto regulation, including serving as digital currency counsel for the United States Department of Justice.

Ms. Korver will advance FinCENs leadership role in the digital currency space by working across internal and external partners toward strategic and innovative solutions to prevent and mitigate illicit financial practices and exploitation, said a public statement from FinCEN describing the new chief digital currency adviser position.

price dips below crucial $33K support as Bitfinex shorts jump by over 5,000 BTC

Poland financial regulator issues public warning about Binance

Avalanche founder Emin Gn Sirer quite bullish on crypto market prospects

Stablecoin firm Circle to go public in $4.5B blank-check deal

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:): Ethereums popularity could see ETH become dominant store of value

Investors stay clear: UBS warns regulators could pop bubble-like crypto markets

Brazils Bitcoin King arrested over 7,000 missing BTC

Bitcoin.org owner reports site hit with absolutely massive DDoS attack

Chinas digital yuan deploys at speed, leaving dust in its path

The rise of oracles: Institutional investors need trusted crypto market data

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR