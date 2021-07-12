Hodler’s Digest, July 4–10 By Cointelegraph

Binance news, Circle plans to go public, and bullish crypto comments: Hodler’s Digest, July 4–10
US financial regulator FinCEN hires its first-ever chief digital currency adviser
The United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, filled a new role that of chief digital currency adviser, unveiled on July 6, recruiting Michele Korver for the job. Korver has an array of experience in crypto regulation, including serving as digital currency counsel for the United States Department of Justice.
Ms. Korver will advance FinCENs leadership role in the digital currency space by working across internal and external partners toward strategic and innovative solutions to prevent and mitigate illicit financial practices and exploitation, said a public statement from FinCEN describing the new chief digital currency adviser position.
price dips below crucial $33K support as Bitfinex shorts jump by over 5,000 BTC
Poland financial regulator issues public warning about Binance
Avalanche founder Emin Gn Sirer quite bullish on crypto market prospects
Stablecoin firm Circle to go public in $4.5B blank-check deal
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:): Ethereums popularity could see ETH become dominant store of value
Investors stay clear: UBS warns regulators could pop bubble-like crypto markets
Brazils Bitcoin King arrested over 7,000 missing BTC
Bitcoin.org owner reports site hit with absolutely massive DDoS attack
Chinas digital yuan deploys at speed, leaving dust in its path
The rise of oracles: Institutional investors need trusted crypto market data
