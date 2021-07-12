Green energy-focused Bitcoin miner Hive joins North American mining pool By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Green energy-focused Bitcoin miner Hive joins North American mining pool

Following its approval for a Nasdaq listing, Canadian Hive Blockchain Technologies has bought more than 3,000 (BTC) mining rigs to get involved in the Bitcoin mining shift from east to west.

Purchased from Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary Foundry Digital LLC, the 3,019 MicroBT M30S miners acquired as part of the deal are already located at Hive’s facilities in Lachute, Quebec and Grand Falls, New Brunswick (NYSE:). Foundry will be issued cash and 1.5 million warrants of Hive, according to an official announcement.