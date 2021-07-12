Great buy? Bitcoin trades at record 59% below stock-to-flow BTC price model target By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
15

Great buy? Bitcoin trades at record 59% below stock-to-flow BTC price model target

(BTC) has never been as far below its target price as it is now, the stock-to-flow model shows this week.

In a tweet on July 10, Lex Moskovski, chief investment officer at Moskovski Capital, showed stock-to-flow flagging a historic moment in Bitcoin’s twelve-year lifetime.

Bitcoin stock-to-flow deflection vs. chart. Source: Lex Moskovski/ Twitter
Bitcoin stock-to-flow model as of July 10. Source: BuyBitcoinWorldwide.com