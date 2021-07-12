Grayscale’s diversified crypto fund becomes SEC-reporting firm By Cointelegraph

Grayscale’s diversified crypto fund becomes SEC-reporting firm
Cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale Investments continues reinforcing its commitment to digital currency investment products with a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC.
The company announced Monday that it has filed a Form 10 registration statement 10 with the SEC on behalf of its Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to become an SEC reporting company.
