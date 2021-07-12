Gold holds steady as investors await U.S. inflation data

Article content

Gold prices steadied on Tuesday after hitting a one-week low in the previous session, as the dollar weakened slightly ahead of U.S. inflation data that could offer clues about the likely timing of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,807.22 per ounce by 0120 GMT. It fell to its lowest level since July 6 of $1,790.49 on Monday.

* U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% to $1,808.1.

* The dollar index was down about 0.1%. A weaker dollar makes gold less expensive for other currency holders.